Porter G. Miller
Richmond - Porter G. Miller, 78, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, due to complications with Covid-19.
Porter was born in Lancaster, Ohio, to Lloyd and Dorothy Kauffman Miller on June 22, 1942. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School and went on to play football and study at Otterbein College. Porter graduated with his bachelor's degree in education. While working as head track coach and assistant football coach at Otterbein College, he earned his master's degree from Xavier University. While continuing to coach and mentor, Porter went on to work on his PhD at The Ohio State University. He completed all coursework, but his move to athletic administration prohibited him from completing his dissertation. Porter had a host of careers, from sales to education. He spent the bulk of his life as a teacher, coach, mentor, and administrator. Porter spent a total of 31 years in collegiate athletics, the last 17 of those spent as Director of Athletics at Earlham College, until his retirement in 2002. In his role, he served on a number of committees within the college, in the conference, and in the NCAA. Post-retirement, Porter held a variety of jobs that included working at the Wayne County Health Department, Ivy Tech, and most recently as a realtor with Better Homes and Gardens. Never one to shy away from community and volunteer work, he served on countless committees in the Richmond community.
Porter is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla Suman Miller, with whom he would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on November 12th. Other survivors include his children, Tracy (Steve) Thayer of Hilliard, Ohio, Amy (Brent) Haynes of Richmond, Indiana, and Joshua (Katie) Miller of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandchildren, Lexi (Blake) Clowes, Janie, Zachary, and Gabby Thayer, Jackson, Jacob, and Jordyn Haynes, and Theodore and Porter Miller; great-grandson, Everett Clowes; sister, Sue Ann (Dave) Dykes; nephew, Joe (Lilis) Dykes and their daughter, Sophia; many cousins; and countless friends.
A virtual funeral is planned for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, through LifeSpring Church. All are welcome to join by visiting gathergrowgo.yourstreamlive.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his beloved granddaughter, Janie's medical expense fund at gofundme.com/janie039s-medical-fundraiser
or LifeSpring Church North, 5600 North U.S. 27, Richmond, IN 47374. If anyone has any pictures or memories that they would like to share outside of the registry book, please send these to Katie, Porter's daughter-in-law, who is working to collect items from all of those who were touched by Porter. Her email is katherine.pawelczak@gmail.com, a mailing address can be included at your request.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
