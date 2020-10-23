Rachel Lahue
Richmond - Rachel Johnson Lahue, 82, of Richmond, passed away in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, October 20.
She was born on July 28, 1938 in Richmond, Indiana to Charley & May Daugherty Cole. She worked for several years at Nettle Creek Industries before taking employment at Marsh Supermarket, where she retired from the meat department after 15 years of service.
Rachel will be missed by her daughter & son-in-law, Connie & Troy Young; son, John Charles Johnson; grandson, Jason Wayne Young & wife, Erica; and several nieces & nephews.
Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Arlon "John" Johnson; granddaughter, Jana Sue Young; 3 great-grandchildren including Hayden Wayne Young; sisters, Hazel Barr, Rosie Barr, Sarah Fulton; brothers, Allen Cole, Burton Cole, Bobby Cole, William Cole, Edward Cole and Charles Cole.
Rachel was laid to rest in Goshen Cemetery on Friday October 23.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for Indiana Cuddle Cot Campaign, PO Box 2293, Richmond, IN 47375 or online at www.indianacuddlecotcampaign.com
Condolences may be expressed online at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com
The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home is assisted with funeral arrangements.