Ralph Paris
Connersville - Ralph E. Paris, 95, died early Monday morning, July 15, 2019, at the Heritage House of Connersville.
A Fayette County native, Ralph was born August 30, 1923 to Roger and Lois Simpson Paris, and attended Bunker Hill Elementary and Connersville High Schools. He was employed at American Central until enlisting in the U.S. Marines Corp in September of 1942. A few short months later during World War II, he was wounded during the Battle of Tarawa. Ralph was awarded the Purple Heart medal for his bravery. Following stops in New Zealand, the Naval Hospital at Pearl Harbor and San Diego, California, he was discharged. Following his return home, Ralph went back to work at American Central until 1955 when he purchased the Marathon gas station at 8th and Central Avenue in Connersville. After selling the station, Ralph owned and operated Glaze Trucking Incorporated for 26 years before retiring in 1990. Ralph was a devoted former member of the Eagles, Elks, Warren Lodge #15 F.& A.M., Whitewater Valley Shrine, Moose, Veterans of Foreign War, American Legion, AMVETS and had supported the Boy Scouts.
Ralph is survived by sisters: Betty Barbee of Leesburg, Florida; Ruth Harrison of Connersville, and Jeanette Wasson of Kinston, North Carolina; his grandson: John Richard Paris of Springport; his stepsons and their wives: Terry Schocke and Terri of Ely, Minnesota; John Schocke and Christine of Greenwood; his step-grandsons: John David Shocke, Michael Schocke and his wife, Tonya, all of Greenwood; his step-great-grandchildren: Allison, Katlyn and Ashton Schocke; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ralph is preceded into death by his loving wife of 42 years, the former Billie Fern Waddell; his son: Ralph E. "Eddie" Paris Jr.; brother: Paul Paris and two sisters: Marjorie Turner and Mary Strayer.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday July 18, 2019, at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Myers Chapel, Connersville, with Chaplin Rick Alvey officiating. Interment will follow in Dale Cemetery with military honors presented by the Fayette County Veterans Council. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12 p.m. Thursday until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made at the funeral home to the or to the American Heart Fund.. For additional information and to send condolences or memories, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 17, 2019