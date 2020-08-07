Ramona Johnson
Richmond - Ramona A. Johnson, 84, passed away on Thursday evening, August 6.
She was born Ramona Alice Barker in Ridgeville, Indiana, on October 16, 1935, the daughter of Howard Lawrence & Bertha Ellen Mobley Barker. Ramona was a 1953 graduate of Milton High School. She married Julian D. Johnson 64 years ago on June 17, 1956, and they were blessed with two sons.
Ramona was formerly a bookkeeper with Purina and later worked as a dental assistant before she retired. She was a faithful member of LifeSpring Church.
Ramona will be missed by her husband, Julian; sons & daughters-in-law, Mike & Vikki Johnson and Bruce & Renee Johnson; grandchildren, Ryan Johnson & wife, Ana, Evan Johnson, Mitchell Johnson & wife, Rachel, and Amber Nicole Johnson; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Elene, Wesley, Abigail and Emma.
Ramona was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Wayne Barker.
Visitation for Ramona will be from 10:00 am - 12:00 Noon on Tuesday August 11, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City.
Funeral services for Ramona will begin at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, August 11, with interment following in Willow Grove Cemetery.
In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, the funeral home staff respectfully requests that visitors wear masks and observe physical distancing guidelines during visitation.
Memorial contributions may be sent to LifeSpring Church, 5600 US 27 North, Richmond, IN 47374.
