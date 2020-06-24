Randall Edward Beck
Richmond, Ind. - Randall Edward Beck, age 63, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Born December 7, 1956, in Connersville, Indiana, to William Aaron and Evelyn VanWinkle Beck, Randy had lived in the Richmond area since his childhood. He was a member of the Richmond High School Class of 1974. Randy worked as a diesel mechanic and shop supervisor at Penske Truck Leasing for over 30 years. He loved being outdoors, hiking, fishing, and barbecuing. Randy was a man who enjoyed taking a hands-on approach to life. He was well known for his sense of humor, his love of music, being a skilled mechanic, his endless stream of knowledge on a variety of topics and subjects, and his love for his wife, Kimberly Neal Beck, to whom he was married September 5, 1992.
Randy blended his enthusiasm for creativity and knowledge by designing unique and one of a kind works of art for his wife, as well as a series of barn quilting paintings that he was very fond of making. Randy had a wide range of interests, including Kansas City Chiefs football; NASCAR; cooking, especially his world-famous meatballs; studying World War II; and target shooting. He loved passing on information and was always available to help anyone who may have needed it. Randy loved spending time with his granddaughters. He will be missed greatly by all.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Kimberly Neal Beck; daughter, Jonalyn Beck; stepsons, Neal (Rachel) Williams and Ryan Williams; granddaughters, Kharma and Jiana Beck; brother, Bruce (Kaye) Beck; sister, Marla Walters; aunt; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Jason and Jeremiah Beck; parents; brothers, Gary and David Beck; and life-long friend, Jim Green.
Visitation for Randall Edward Beck will be from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. James E. Slaven officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.