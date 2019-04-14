Services
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
View Map
Resources
1931 - 2019
Vandalia, OH - Randall Mason Easterling, 87, of Vandalia, Ohio, died April 10, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born Aug. 30, 1931, in Middletown, Ohio, to Caleb and Ella (Fultz) Easterling. Randy retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 25 years. But "Ramblin' Randy Mason" was best-known as a television/radio broadcaster in Michigan. Other jobs were Regional VP of Creative Circle, tuxedo shop manager and car salesman. The 1949 graduate of Monroe Township (Ohio) School attended Wabash College in Indiana then joined the Coast Guard. He completed his bachelor's degree at Miami University of Ohio in 1958. Survivors: wife of 63 years, Pat Lowman Easterling; sons, Rudie Easterling (Brenda Hart) of Huber Heights, Ohio, and Gary (Amy) Easterling of Sarasota, Fla.; granddaughters, Amanda Easterling (fiancé Dan Cotton) of Kettering, Ohio, Stacy Easterling of Middleburg Heights, Ohio, Andi Easterling (fiancé Robert Hill) of Gulfport, Fla., and Rachel Easterling of Orlando, Fla.; brother, Larry (Karen) Easterling of Cortez, Colo.; sister-in-law, Barb Stonecash of Eaton, Ohio; nephew, Kent (Wendy) Stonecash of Eldorado, Ohio; and great-nephews, Austin Stonecash (fiancée Rachel Clark) of Fort Thomas, Ky., and Connor Stonecash of Oxford, Ohio. Randy was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Calvin Stonecash; nephew, Mark Stonecash; and best friend, Jack Cobb. He leaves behind his world-class vinyl record collection and a closet full of souvenir t-shirts. Randy kept his keen sense of humor until the very end. His voice was pure gold. Many a caller would phone the Easterlings just to hear Randy's mesmerizing answering-machine message. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home in Eaton, Ohio. Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mound Hill Union Cemetery across from Fort St. Clair in Eaton. Memorials may be made to the Southern Ohio/Kentucky District Church of the Brethren, Brethren Disasters Ministries, P.O. Box 785, Greenville, OH 45331, or National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), 606 N. Washington St., Alexandria, VA 22314. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 14, 2019
