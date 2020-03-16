|
Randall Wayne "Randy" Mullins
Richmond - Randall Wayne "Randy" Mullins 74 of Richmond died Wednesday March 11, 2020 at the Indianapolis V.A. Medical Center. He was born December 24, 1945 in Richmond to George Cole and Eliza Branstutter Mullins and lived in the Richmond area all his life.
He was a graduate of Jackson High School in Campbellstown, Ohio. He formerly worked at Kemper/Masterbrand Cabinets, Ralston Purina, and New Paris Oil. He was an Army veteran of the Viet Nam War.
Survivors include his brother Johnny Leroy Mullins, nieces and nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister-in-law Sheila Mullins and his aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday March 19, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home, 222 North 10th Street Richmond with Rev. Martin Holman officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery with Military Honors. Friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the 5635 West 96th Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46278. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020