Randy A. Bradshaw
Richmond - Randy A. Bradshaw 64 of Richmond passed away September 7, 2020 at Reid Health after a short illness. He was born August 27, 1956 in Richmond to Robert F. and Lena G. Riley and lived here all of his life.
He worked for paving and excavating for 45 years and retired from Milestone in 2019.
Randy was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union No. 135 and a member of the Laborers International Local #1112.
He is survived by two sisters Teresa Bradshaw, Sarah Bradshaw both of Eldorado, Ohio, three brothers Gary (Vicki) Bradshaw of Eldorado, Ohio, Mike (Lesa) Bradshaw of New Paris, Timothy Bradshaw of Richmond, several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 45years Lois Darlene Bradshaw who died March 28, 2020.
Private graveside services will be at New Liberty Cemetery in Lynn, Indiana with Pastor Nate LaFuse officiating. Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for both Randy and Darlene.