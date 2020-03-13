|
|
Raplh Pitcher
Cambridge City - Ralph Pitcher, 77 of Cambridge City passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born on May 3, 1942 in Cambridge City to the late John Ralph Pitcher and Sadie Stewart Pitcher.
On February 8, 1973, he married Joyce E. Fraley in Richmond.
Ralph was an extremely hard working man. He lived a simple life, where he found joy in the small things such as having a cold Pepsi to drink or working out in the yard. Most importantly he cherished his time spent with his grandchildren.
Along with his wife of 46 years, he is survived by his sons, Rodney Pitcher and Phillip (Ashley) Pitcher; 8 grandchildren, Bailey, Bryce, Beyonce, Brenna, Savannah, Phillip Jr., Owen and Briley; his brothers, Paul (Suzy) Pitcher and Andy Pitcher; and his sisters, Molly Pitcher and Rosa Wissler.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, David and Thomas Pitcher; and a granddaughter, Penny Pitcher.
Visitation for Ralph will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, 513 W. 8th Street, Connersville, Indiana 47331. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020