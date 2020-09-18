1/1
Raymond D. "Dan" Lear
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond D. "Dan" Lear

Richmond, IN - Raymond D. "Dan" Lear 72 of Richmond died September 16, 2020, at Reid Health after a lengthy illness. He was born November 6, 1947, in Stanford, Kentucky to Raymond and Ruth Clark Lear and lived here most of his life. He formerly worked at Wayne Corporation and retired from J.M. Hutton, Company. He is an Army veteran serving as an M.P. in Korea. He attended Lifespring Church. Dan was a member of Kirk Little VFW Post #1108 and the N.R.A. He was a former member of Harry Ray American Legion Post #65.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years Tonna, four children William Lear of Richmond, Jackie (Tony) Addison of McCordsville, Jennifer (Larry) Longnecker of Richmond, and Jamie (Kristi) Barnes of Brookville, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, one sister Barbara Holland of Fountain City, nieces, and nephews. Dan is preceded in death by his parents and one sister Ruby Ann Newton.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Bray officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery with military rites by the Wayne County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved