Raymond D. "Dan" Lear
Richmond, IN - Raymond D. "Dan" Lear 72 of Richmond died September 16, 2020, at Reid Health after a lengthy illness. He was born November 6, 1947, in Stanford, Kentucky to Raymond and Ruth Clark Lear and lived here most of his life. He formerly worked at Wayne Corporation and retired from J.M. Hutton, Company. He is an Army veteran serving as an M.P. in Korea. He attended Lifespring Church. Dan was a member of Kirk Little VFW Post #1108 and the N.R.A. He was a former member of Harry Ray American Legion Post #65.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years Tonna, four children William Lear of Richmond, Jackie (Tony) Addison of McCordsville, Jennifer (Larry) Longnecker of Richmond, and Jamie (Kristi) Barnes of Brookville, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, one sister Barbara Holland of Fountain City, nieces, and nephews. Dan is preceded in death by his parents and one sister Ruby Ann Newton.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Bray officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery with military rites by the Wayne County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
