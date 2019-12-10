Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Raymond Hensley Goff Sr. Obituary
Raymond Hensley Goff Sr.

Centerville - Raymond Hensley Goff, Sr., 97, of Centerville went to be with the Lord December 7, 2019, at Acension St. Vincent Carmel after a short illness. He was born in Corbin, Kentucky to James and Christina Phelps Goff and lived in this area most of his life.

He retired in 1987 after 37 years from Commons Lumber Company.

Raymond was a member of the Eaton Pike Pentecostal Tabernacle.

He enjoyed working with wood, gardening and reading his Bible.

He is survived by four children Willard (Amy) Goff of Richmond, Carol (Michael) King of Richmond, Jenny (Leon) Daugherty of Cicero, Dennis Goff of Anderson, five grandchildren including Caleb King of Franklin, Ohio, several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 67 years Helen R. Goff who passed away in 2013, one son Raymond Hensley Goff Jr. who passed away in 2011, one grandson Nathan King who passed away in 2017, three sisters Laura Baker, Irene Wheeler, Elsie Eaton.

Services will be 11:00 AM Friday December 13, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Pastor Tyler Luck officiating. Burial will be in Elkhorn Cemetery. Friends may call 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Eaton Pike Pentecostal Tabernacle, 480 West Eaton Pike, Richmond, Indiana 47374 Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
