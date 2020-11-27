Raymond L. Sharp
Hagerstown - Raymond L. Sharp, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Hagerstown, Indiana where he resided with his wife of 65 years and high-school sweetheart, Patricia (Lindamood) Sharp. He is survived by Patricia, Five children: Steve (Kim) Sharp, Scott (Cheryl) Sharp, Sean (Patti) Sharp, Stacie (Jeff) Huffine, Shellie (Kent) Gray; 10 grandchildren: Ryan Sharp, Justin (Amanda) Sharp, Raeshelle (Shawn) Murphy, Amanda (Jake) Stainbrook, Spencer (Hannah) Sharp, Alivia Huffine, Brooke (Robb) Ullery, Samantha Sharp, Erin (Jake) Hart, and Paige Gray. Four step-grandchildren: Tony (Brooke) Bell, and Nick (Kourtney) Bell, Becky Pollitt and Heather (Devin) Lamberson; Nine great-grandchildren: Trey Sharp, Adam, Abram and Aidan Murphy, Lucy Stainbrook, Hayden and Dean Ullery, Frances Sharp, and Charlie Sharp. He is also survived by two brothers: John Sharp and Gerald (Alma) Sharp along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: His father, Alfred Sharp; mother, Mildred Sharp; and his brother Roger Sharp. Raymond was born on May 10, 1935 at Henry County Hospital in New Castle, Indiana. He was a graduate of Hagerstown High School (1953). During his senior year of high school, he began working at Perfect Circle Corporation in Hagerstown, and remained employed there for 44 ½ years until his retirement. Raymond was the epitome of a family patriarch and pillar of the community. He was involved in Hagerstown Little League for 18 years and was responsible for designing the current diamond, which is regarded as one of the finest facilities in the state of Indiana. He designed and constructed the very first high school baseball dugouts at Hagerstown High School. The paintings of "Tiger Pride" and "Tiger Power" in Hagerstown High School gymnasium were designed and painted by Raymond. Any project Raymond was a part of was done to his standards, which were perfection or nothing - there was no substitute. He was a co-founder of Hagerstown's Tiger Booster Club, which is still a vital fundraising arm for Tiger Athletics. Throughout his life, Raymond was heavily involved in anything regarding his family. It was commonplace to see Raymond in attendance at sporting events, Dance with Cindy recitals, or anything that involved his family or the Hagerstown Community. His volunteerism extended to mission trips with his church, keeping the scorebook for basketball games, Habitat for Humanity, the Model-T fly-in, and extensive involvement at Hartley Hills Golf Club, where he ran several golf leagues over the years. He was a very active member of Hagerstown First United Methodist Church, and was involved in numerous church activities. He consistently volunteered with Gleaner's Food Bank, church ushering, and keeping track of weekly church offering. He was a recipient of the Hagerstown "Good Neighbor" award in 2011 and received Hagerstown High School's Athletic Merit Award in 2016. He also was a consistent blood donor and had received several awards for his generosity. His smile and warmth were ever-present. He loved his family dearly and was always willing to lend a hand, a tool, or his advice (which was gospel) to anyone who needed help…and even those who didn't.
Visitation will be Monday, November 30th from 10:00AM - 12:00PM. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM. Both will be held at Hagerstown First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Hagerstown Little League or Hagerstown Tiger Boosters. Donations to either organization may be sent to or dropped off at The Logo Shoppe (98 West Main Street Hagerstown, IN 47346). Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com