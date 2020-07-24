Raymond Phillips
Cambridge City - Raymond Richard Phillips, 57, passed away Wednesday evening July 22, 2020 in the emergency room at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana. Raymond was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 16, 1962 and moved to the Cambridge City community with his father when he was 8 years old. Raymond was a "Jack of All Trades", doing maintenance work, carpentry and working on cars. He was a former member of the Dublin Volunteer Fire Department. His greatest pleasure came from spending time with his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, the former Lisa Giboney. They were married on May 14, 1988 at the Straughn Community Chapel; 3 children, Tonya (George) Holladay, Tiffany (Nate) Gary and James Phillips; 7 grandchildren, Allison, Desiree, Alexander, Rebekah, Bryden, Mickael and Nathan; 3 step grandchildren, Rachael, Daniel and Austin; 3 siblings, Barbara Wilson, Carol Lewis and Ralph Phillips Jr.; several nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Fredrick Phillips Sr..
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday July 27, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Private funeral services will be conducted by Pastors Paul Davis and Dave Branham. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.
