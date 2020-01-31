Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Reba D. Campbell

Reba D. Campbell Obituary
Reba D. Campbell

Williamsburg, Ind. - Reba D. Campbell, age 78, of Williamsburg, Indiana, died after a lengthy illness Friday, January 31, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Born March 16, 1941, in Crossville, Tennessee, to Spencer and Siddie Woody Taylor, Reba lived in Wayne County, Indiana, for 60 years. She was a 1958 graduate of Crossville High School. Reba formerly worked at Belden. She was a founding member of Freedom Missionary Baptist Church. Reba enjoyed line dancing, traveling, boating, and camping. She loved being a grandma!

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Jim L. Campbell; sons, Calvin (Brenda) Campbell of Noblesville, Indiana, and Michael (Toni) Campbell of Winchester, Indiana; grandchildren, David (Olivia) Campbell of Illinois, Bobby Campbell of Tennessee, and Heather Campbell and Jacob Campbell, both of Indiana; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Campbell; brothers, Clyde (Mildred) Taylor and Prentice (Louise) Taylor, both of Tennessee; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and four brothers.

Visitation for Reba D. Campbell will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, 794 South Round Barn Road, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Freedom Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Woody Cemetery in Crossville, Tennessee. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, 794 South Round Barn Road, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
