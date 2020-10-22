1/1
Rebecca L. (Becky) Campbell
Rebecca (Becky) L. Campbell

Rebecca (Becky) L Campbell went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 20, 2020 at the age of 72.

She was born on August 22, 1948 in Richmond, Indiana to Roy L and Ruth Moore.

Becky leaves behind to cherish her memories of her, her mother; loving husband of 20 years Douglas Campbell; children Cora (Tim) Allen; Janie (Mike) Rice; Jenni (Tony) Lloyd; Sandi (Gregg) Tinsley; Eric (Kristen) Smith; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; sisters Sue Burdett, Ona Moore and Lisa (Mario) Dunn. Special friends Lydia and David Norris; Verna Disney.

Becky loved the Lord with all her heart and wasn't ashamed to show it. She never met a stranger and enjoyed being active in her community serving the Lord in any way possible. She and Doug were involved in the nursing home ministry in which they would bring the residents gifts, sing to them and share with them the love of Jesus. She loved her big family and looked forward to spending holidays and birthdays together.

She is proceeded in death by her father; sisters Mary Gaston, Bonnie VanAusdal; brother Jesse Moore.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton Crisis for their wonderful care towards not only Becky but her family as well.




Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
