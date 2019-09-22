Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses
1419 South J Street
Richmond, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses
1419 South J Street
Richmond, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Leui
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca "Monet" Leui


2003 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca "Monet" Leui Obituary
Rebecca "Monet" Leui

Richmond - Rebecca "Monet" Leui, age 15, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away peacefully Friday, September 20, 2019, at her home.

Born October 3, 2003, in Richmond, Indiana, to Gregory D. and Jennifer M. Wood Leui, Monet was a life-long resident of Richmond. She formerly attended Hibberd School, where she enjoyed being in the orchestra. Monet loved music and spending time with her friends. She also enjoyed helping other people through her volunteer ministry. Monet was an active member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.

Survivors include her parents; sister, Brooklyn E. Leui; and grandparents, Thomas and Suzanne Wood of Richmond and Donna and Garry Shultz of Greenville, Ohio.

A memorial visitation for Rebecca "Monet" Leui will be from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 1419 South J Street, Richmond. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now