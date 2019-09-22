|
|
Rebecca "Monet" Leui
Richmond - Rebecca "Monet" Leui, age 15, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away peacefully Friday, September 20, 2019, at her home.
Born October 3, 2003, in Richmond, Indiana, to Gregory D. and Jennifer M. Wood Leui, Monet was a life-long resident of Richmond. She formerly attended Hibberd School, where she enjoyed being in the orchestra. Monet loved music and spending time with her friends. She also enjoyed helping other people through her volunteer ministry. Monet was an active member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.
Survivors include her parents; sister, Brooklyn E. Leui; and grandparents, Thomas and Suzanne Wood of Richmond and Donna and Garry Shultz of Greenville, Ohio.
A memorial visitation for Rebecca "Monet" Leui will be from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 1419 South J Street, Richmond. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 22, 2019