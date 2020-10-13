1/1
Rebecca Lou "Becky" Gannon
1945 - 2020
Richmond - Rebecca Lou "Becky" Gannon, age 75, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Reid Health.

Born September 24, 1945, in Richmond, Indiana, to Oran and Florence McClure Kitchel, Becky lived in this community most of her life. She was a 1963 graduate of Boston High School. Becky worked as a receptionist for the Indianapolis Housing Agency for many years. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Greenfield, Indiana. Becky enjoyed playing volleyball, softball, and racquetball when she was younger. She also loved going to garage sales. Becky was always making her family laugh with her great sense of humor and quick wit. She was loved by everyone and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her daughter, Lori Johnson (Harley Mason) of Richmond; son, Chris Elsea of Moore, Oklahoma; sister, Jane Ruger of Richmond; brother, Gary Kitchel (Beverly McKnight) of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Gannon; parents; sisters, Linda Sue McClure and Nancy Carter; brother, Ival Kitchel; and brother-in-law, Fritz Ruger.

There will be no public services for Rebecca Lou "Becky" Gannon. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
