Rebecca Lynn Koorsen, age 28 died tragically on December 11, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident. She was born in Upland, CA on November 30, 1991 to Mark A. Koorsen and Elizabeth A. Cushman. Rebecca was a loving mother to her three children and she will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Noah A. Koorsen (10), Aiden J. Scolaro (8), and Madilyn L. Scolaro (7); mother Elizabeth A. Cushman; father Mark A. Koorsen (Coleen); brothers Mark (Becky) Koorsen Jr., Josh Campbell, Ricky VanWinkle, Michael Karle and Nicholas Henkelmann-Koorsen; sister Jennifer Chavez; grandparents Pete and Beverly Klasa. She is also survived by numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, close relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents James & Joann Koorsen; aunt Teresa Koorsen; great-uncles Tom and Larry Koorsen; great-aunt Gloria O'Donnell and great-grandmother Thelma Tillson.
A celebration of life will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday (December 18, 2019) at Ascension Lutheran Church (8225 Peebles Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15237) with a food reception to follow at the church. Funeral services will be held at Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary in Richmond, Indiana (32 South 11th St Richmond, IN 47374) on Friday (December 20, 2019) at 2:00 P.M. Friends and family may call from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Friday (December 20) at Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019