Regina Louise Grimes
Richmond - Regina Louise Grimes, age 49 of Richmond passed away suddenly on Saturday (April 20, 2019) at her home. Regina was born on June 07, 1969 to Robert E. and Wanda Falin Grimes in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky. She was a wonderful hairdresser and an amazing beautiful person that loved to spend time with her grandson. Regina always had a story to tell or jokes that would make everybody laugh and was known to put others needs before her own. She was deeply loved by anyone who knew her and was extremely close to her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include children Karen and Kristopher Platfoot; father of her children Terry Mink; siblings Brenda (Donnie) Baker, Karen (Robert) Godinich, June Buckalew, Robert Grimes, Brian Grimes, Judith Grimes, Chris Grimes, Larry Grimes, Dawn (Lex) Bond and Tracey York; grandchild Jagger Puckett; many nieces, nephews and cousins; special uncle William Grimes and several aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers George Grimes, Donnie Collins and Thomas Grimes.
Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday (April 24, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor David Eales will officiate. Family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday (April 24, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 23, 2019