Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Grimes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina Louise Grimes


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Regina Louise Grimes Obituary
Regina Louise Grimes

Richmond - Regina Louise Grimes, age 49 of Richmond passed away suddenly on Saturday (April 20, 2019) at her home. Regina was born on June 07, 1969 to Robert E. and Wanda Falin Grimes in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky. She was a wonderful hairdresser and an amazing beautiful person that loved to spend time with her grandson. Regina always had a story to tell or jokes that would make everybody laugh and was known to put others needs before her own. She was deeply loved by anyone who knew her and was extremely close to her nieces and nephews.

Survivors include children Karen and Kristopher Platfoot; father of her children Terry Mink; siblings Brenda (Donnie) Baker, Karen (Robert) Godinich, June Buckalew, Robert Grimes, Brian Grimes, Judith Grimes, Chris Grimes, Larry Grimes, Dawn (Lex) Bond and Tracey York; grandchild Jagger Puckett; many nieces, nephews and cousins; special uncle William Grimes and several aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers George Grimes, Donnie Collins and Thomas Grimes.

Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday (April 24, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor David Eales will officiate. Family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday (April 24, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now