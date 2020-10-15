Reid McDonald
Richmond, IN - Reid McDonald, 96 of Richmond, Indiana died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 to be with his Heavenly Father and to start his second journey of eternity in heaven with Jesus. He was born August 18, 1924 in College Corner, Indiana to Ralph and Lila McDonald, Reid had lived most of his life in the Wayne and Preble County area.
Reid was a graduate of Union County High School, College Corner, Indiana in 1942. After high school Reid joined the US Army in 1942 till 1945 serving his country during World War II in Germany and received the Bronze Star. Reid worked at DP&L of Eaton, Ohio and retired after 40 years of service as a meter reader.
Reid enjoyed and loved sports of all kinds and especially watching and talking about high school and college basketball and was a fan of IU and the Indianapolis Colts. Reid was a devoted Christian, who supported and unconditionally loved his wife, children, and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Reid leaves behind to cherish their memories of him, his wife of 72 years Louise McDonald, to whom he was married to on May 19, 1948; children Dorien Lyn McDonald of Palm Springs, CA; Wanda (Doug) Mathena of Richmond; Judy McDonald of Richmond; Duane McDonald of Centerville; and Janice Thomas of Dallas, TX. Grandchildren Holly Perry of Pendleton, IN; Derek (Richelle) McDonald of Richmond; Alicia (Erryn) Cadwell of Dallas, TX; Heather Hutto of Austin, TX; and Matt McDonald of Centerville. Great-grandchildren Mallory McDonald, Jada Perry, Maddox McDonald, Ayla Cadwell, Hana Hutto and Jaxon Hutto.
A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 PM, at Wares Chapel Cemetery, 1060 Foos Road, West Manchester, Ohio with Pastor Cochran of Centerville Christian Church officiating, with honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com