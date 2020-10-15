1/1
Reid McDonald
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reid's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reid McDonald

Richmond, IN - Reid McDonald, 96 of Richmond, Indiana died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 to be with his Heavenly Father and to start his second journey of eternity in heaven with Jesus. He was born August 18, 1924 in College Corner, Indiana to Ralph and Lila McDonald, Reid had lived most of his life in the Wayne and Preble County area.

Reid was a graduate of Union County High School, College Corner, Indiana in 1942. After high school Reid joined the US Army in 1942 till 1945 serving his country during World War II in Germany and received the Bronze Star. Reid worked at DP&L of Eaton, Ohio and retired after 40 years of service as a meter reader.

Reid enjoyed and loved sports of all kinds and especially watching and talking about high school and college basketball and was a fan of IU and the Indianapolis Colts. Reid was a devoted Christian, who supported and unconditionally loved his wife, children, and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Reid leaves behind to cherish their memories of him, his wife of 72 years Louise McDonald, to whom he was married to on May 19, 1948; children Dorien Lyn McDonald of Palm Springs, CA; Wanda (Doug) Mathena of Richmond; Judy McDonald of Richmond; Duane McDonald of Centerville; and Janice Thomas of Dallas, TX. Grandchildren Holly Perry of Pendleton, IN; Derek (Richelle) McDonald of Richmond; Alicia (Erryn) Cadwell of Dallas, TX; Heather Hutto of Austin, TX; and Matt McDonald of Centerville. Great-grandchildren Mallory McDonald, Jada Perry, Maddox McDonald, Ayla Cadwell, Hana Hutto and Jaxon Hutto.

A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 PM, at Wares Chapel Cemetery, 1060 Foos Road, West Manchester, Ohio with Pastor Cochran of Centerville Christian Church officiating, with honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Wares Chapel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved