Rena K. White
New Castle - Rena Katherine White, 80, of New Castle, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Henry Community Health. She was born in Wayne County, at what later became the Copper Kettle, on November 7, 1939 to William Thomas and Ottie (Bord) Hopper and was a life long resident of the area. For many years, Rena operated a beauty salon in Hagerstown. She had also been employed by Perfect Circle/Dana Corp and Becker's Grocery in New Castle. She was a member of Straughn Community Chapel. Rena was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time and holidays with her family. Family was the most important aspect of her life! She loved them all unconditionally.
Survivors include her husband, Steven White; 3 sons Ronald D. "Skip" Cox II (Tonya), Ryan D. Cox and Aaron Cox (Amanda Julian); 2 step-sons, Eric White and Nick White; 7 grandchildren, Brittany, Ashley, Brandon, Jordan Carter, Carli and Jace; 4 step-grandchildren, Thomas, Blake, Taylor and Brooke; 4 great-grandchildren and 2 siblings, Loren Miller and Gloria Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her adopted father, Gilbert Miller, and a grandchild. Visitation will be 4 to 6 PM on Tuesday, October 6, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will be at 4 PM on Wednesday, at the funeral Home. Pastor David Branham will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com