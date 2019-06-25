Services
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
765-478-4221
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Cambridge City - Retha Helen Hendershot, 99, formerly of Cambridge City, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Rosebud Village in Richmond. She was born on Feb. 10, 1920 in Oswley County, KY to Tilman H. and Emma (Herd) Hale. She enjoyed quilting, reading, gardening and growing flowers. Retha volunteered at Hobe Sound Bible College.

She is survived by her children, Delores Jean (Leonard) Hobbs, Gail (Robert) Stewart, Carol (Rodney) Duvall, Marsha (Amos) Davidson, Melvin (Zeke) Hendershot, Cora Vonhayderschatt, Charlena Smith and James Hendershot; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Retha was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Virgil O. Hendershot on January 23, 1997; 2 sisters, Nancy Halcomb and Cynthia Hartsock; 7 brothers, Willie, Orlando, Clarence, Dudley, Aloe, Vadis, and Dallas Hale.

Friends may call from Noon until the start of the service 2 pm on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City. Burial will Follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.waskoms.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 25, 2019
