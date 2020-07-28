Retired Chief James R. Branum
Richmond - Retired Chief James R. Branum, age 59, of Richmond, Indiana, passed peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home after a three-year battle with cancer.
Born October 2, 1960, in Winchester, Indiana, to Curtis Leo and Dorothy Olive Anthony Branum, Jim lived in Richmond most of his life. He was a 1978 graduate of Hagerstown High School and a 1986 graduate of the Indiana Police Academy. Following graduation, Jim joined the Richmond Police Department in 1986, where his career included serving as patrolman, juvenile officer, SSI undercover, detective, and supervisor. Jim became Chief of Police on January 1, 2016, and proudly served in this role before retiring on April 24, 2020, after 33 years on the force. He was a member of FOP Lodge No. 63 and the International Association of Chiefs of Police and served on the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board. Jim was Officer of the Year for 1996 and Supervisor of the Year for 2007. He was also a recent recipient of the Indiana General Assembly's Circle of Corydon award, presented by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Jim attended Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling, reading, watching movies, and attending car shows. Jim loved spending time with his family, especially attending his grandkids' sporting events and other activities.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Pamela Jean Robbins Branum; daughter, Lori Troutwine of Richmond; son, Chris (Julie) Branum of Colorado; son-in-law, Michael Clark of Alexandria, Indiana; grandchildren, Makayla and Kelsee Troutwine, Brylen and Jamen Riggs, Emilee Engle, Susie and Noah Clark, and Stella Branum; mother, Dorothy Branum of Richmond; sisters, Marcia Lester of Virginia and Brenda (Ray) Gibson of Bluffton, Indiana; aunts, Millie Pennington and Dorothy Beck; nieces; nephews; cousins; law enforcement family; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Lee Clark and father.
Visitation for Retired Chief James R. Branum will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond, with honors provided by the Richmond Police Department. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Curt Nies, Chaplain Tom Canon of the Richmond Police Department, and Mayor Dave Snow officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Richmond Police Department's Blue Angels Fund, c/o Richmond City Employees Federal Credit Union, 50 North 5th Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
