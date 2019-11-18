|
|
Reva Gregory Abner
Berea, KY - Mrs. Reva Gregory Abner, 77, passed away early Saturday morning, November 16, 2019 at the Berea Health Care Center.
She was born in Rockcastle County Kentucky on June 29, 1942 to the late Rufus and Frankie Miller Gregory. Reva was a former employee of Dresser & Westinghouse and retired from the Pattie A. Clay Hospital in Richmond. She attended the Church of God.
Survivors include: her children, Ronda Robar (Curtis), Steve Abner (Rebecca), and Donald "Donnie" Abner; one brother, Gillus Gregory (Mamie); four sisters, Eva Lakes, Geraldine Powell, Myrtle Harrison, and Bernice Dunn; 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and a host of other extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Oscar Abner; and two brothers, Oscar and Ernest Gregory.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with Bro. Greg King officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson-Abner Cemetery in Jackson County.
Visitation will be after 10:30 AM Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be: Austin Hoskins, Greg Hoskins, Tyler Abner, Bradley Smith, Brandon VanWinkle, and Dakota Miracle.
www.cpcfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019