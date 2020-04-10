|
Revia C. Cull
Richmond - Revia C. Cull, age 88, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at , Ohio.
Revia was born on January 15, 1932, in Soldier, Kentucky, to Burl and Celeste Tate Smith. She was the owner of Revia's Dairy Barn in Troy and New Paris, Ohio.
Survivors include her daughter, Victoria (Arthur) Baczewski of Fountain City, Indiana; eight grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters, Arlene Jenkins, Janet Moore, and Erlene Wandersee; nieces; and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Michael Cull, who died October 29, 2012; son, James G. Howard, who died in 2015; parents; and siblings, Hazel Goins, Ithel Reid, Justine Feaselman, Betty Dees, and Carl Smith.
Private graveside service for Revia C. Cull will be at Crown Hill Cemetery. A private memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhomcom.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020