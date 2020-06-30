Rex R. Hinsky
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rex R. Hinsky

Decatur - Rex R. Hinsky, 79, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Adams Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 23, 1940, in Richmond, IN, the son of the late H. Beale and Minnie E. (Maple) Hinsky. He spent his childhood in Cambridge City, IN.

He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, where he served as a Church Elder and Deacon. He also taught Sunday School there for over 30 years.

Rex began his advanced studies at Earlham College and then went on to graduate from Indiana University with a Bachelors in Education. The first 7 years of his teaching career was spent at Pendleton Heights High School. Upon moving to Decatur, he became the Union Rep. for the Indiana State Teachers Association until his retirement in 1999.

He was a Past President of the Adams County Teachers Association. He also sat on the United Way Board, the finance committee for the Boys & Girls Club, and the Decatur Redevelopment Commission.

Rex is survived by his 2 sons, Doug (Penny) Hinsky of Decatur and Brad (Lee Ann) Hinsky of Leo; his daughter, Lisa Walchle of Medway, OH; a sister-in-law, Joyce Hinsky of Cambridge City; 6 grandchildren, Jason Walchle, Heather (Orcun) Turkay, Caitlin (Kyle) Martin, Alexander Hinsky, Nathan Hinsky, and Abigail (Devin) Otten; 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Hinsky

Visitation will be from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation 1 hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Randy Rossman will be officiating and burial will immediately follow in the Decatur Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Zion United Church of Christ.

To sign our guest book, click on www.hshfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Burial
Decatur Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved