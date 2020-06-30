Rex R. Hinsky
Decatur - Rex R. Hinsky, 79, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Adams Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 23, 1940, in Richmond, IN, the son of the late H. Beale and Minnie E. (Maple) Hinsky. He spent his childhood in Cambridge City, IN.
He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, where he served as a Church Elder and Deacon. He also taught Sunday School there for over 30 years.
Rex began his advanced studies at Earlham College and then went on to graduate from Indiana University with a Bachelors in Education. The first 7 years of his teaching career was spent at Pendleton Heights High School. Upon moving to Decatur, he became the Union Rep. for the Indiana State Teachers Association until his retirement in 1999.
He was a Past President of the Adams County Teachers Association. He also sat on the United Way Board, the finance committee for the Boys & Girls Club, and the Decatur Redevelopment Commission.
Rex is survived by his 2 sons, Doug (Penny) Hinsky of Decatur and Brad (Lee Ann) Hinsky of Leo; his daughter, Lisa Walchle of Medway, OH; a sister-in-law, Joyce Hinsky of Cambridge City; 6 grandchildren, Jason Walchle, Heather (Orcun) Turkay, Caitlin (Kyle) Martin, Alexander Hinsky, Nathan Hinsky, and Abigail (Devin) Otten; 5 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Hinsky
Visitation will be from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation 1 hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Randy Rossman will be officiating and burial will immediately follow in the Decatur Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Zion United Church of Christ.
To sign our guest book, click on www.hshfuneralhome.com
Decatur - Rex R. Hinsky, 79, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Adams Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 23, 1940, in Richmond, IN, the son of the late H. Beale and Minnie E. (Maple) Hinsky. He spent his childhood in Cambridge City, IN.
He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, where he served as a Church Elder and Deacon. He also taught Sunday School there for over 30 years.
Rex began his advanced studies at Earlham College and then went on to graduate from Indiana University with a Bachelors in Education. The first 7 years of his teaching career was spent at Pendleton Heights High School. Upon moving to Decatur, he became the Union Rep. for the Indiana State Teachers Association until his retirement in 1999.
He was a Past President of the Adams County Teachers Association. He also sat on the United Way Board, the finance committee for the Boys & Girls Club, and the Decatur Redevelopment Commission.
Rex is survived by his 2 sons, Doug (Penny) Hinsky of Decatur and Brad (Lee Ann) Hinsky of Leo; his daughter, Lisa Walchle of Medway, OH; a sister-in-law, Joyce Hinsky of Cambridge City; 6 grandchildren, Jason Walchle, Heather (Orcun) Turkay, Caitlin (Kyle) Martin, Alexander Hinsky, Nathan Hinsky, and Abigail (Devin) Otten; 5 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Hinsky
Visitation will be from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation 1 hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Randy Rossman will be officiating and burial will immediately follow in the Decatur Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Zion United Church of Christ.
To sign our guest book, click on www.hshfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.