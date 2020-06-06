Richard A. Clevenger
Richmond, Ind. - Richard A. Clevenger, age 95, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away peacefully Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home. To quote Frank Sinatra, "I did it my way."
Born January 14, 1925, in Richmond, Indiana, to Fred M. and Lucille Eastman Clevenger, Dick was a life-long resident of Richmond. He was a 1943 graduate of Richmond High School. Dick was deployed in 1943 and served in the 276th Armored Field Artillery Battalion under General Patton during World War II. He was a 1950 graduate of Tri State College, where he earned his degree in electrical engineering and sales engineering. Dick was involved in electrical engineering and sales from 1950 to 1990, opening Eastgate Electric Supply in 1975. Each of his children participated in the family business, and he owned this successful business for 32 years. Dick was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and during his time with the Knights of Columbus, he was a Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator. Dick was a member of the VFW Kirk-Little Post 1108, former board member of the Wayne County Historical Museum and the Richmond Symphony Orchestra, and former member of Kiwanis and Golden K. He was an avid traveler, fisherman, cook, historian, and active in the Catholic community.
Survivors include his children, Steve Clevenger and his wife Belinda of Greensburg, Indiana, Lisa Pabst and her partner Bill Musante of Zionsville, Indiana, and Tom Clevenger, James Clevenger, and Kate Clevenger and her husband Randy Rittenhouse, all of Richmond; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Irene Clevenger of Richmond; and many friends, including faithful friend and caregiver, Davina Gross.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Virginia R. Turner Clevenger, who died January 13, 2007; son, John Clevenger, who died September 2, 1999; father; mother and stepfather, Lucille and Vernon F. Elleman; and brother, Max Clevenger.
There will be private services for Richard A. Clevenger with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Wayne County Historical Museum, 1150 North A Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.