Richard A. "Rick" Spahr



New Paris, Ohio - Richard A. "Rick" Spahr, age 70, of New Paris, Ohio, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at his home.



Born April 20, 1948, in Richmond, Indiana, to Harvey and Helen Smith Spahr, Rick was a 1966 graduate of Jefferson High School in Ohio. He owned his own construction company and had served as the Jefferson Township Trustee for 28 years. Rick was a member of American Legion Post 360.



Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Sharen Brown Spahr; daughter, Heather Tewell of Atlanta, Georgia; sisters, Jane (Bill) Sweet of New Paris and Grace (Steve) Hawley of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A Celebration of Life for Richard A. "Rick" Spahr will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Spring Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Paul United Methodist Church Food Bank, 301 East Main Street, New Paris, OH 45347.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 31, 2019