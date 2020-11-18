1/1
Richard Chessel Allen
Richard Chessel Allen

Liberty - Richard Chessel Allen, 66, went to be with The Lord on November 12, 2020, with Robert and Bonnie at his side in Richmond, Indiana.

He was born in Wisconsin on March 14, 1954 to the late Chessel and Jeanette Allen. He grew up in Lodi, Wisconsin and attended The University of Wisconsin where he obtained his Bachelors of Science in Chemical Engineering.

Richard worked 35 years for Belden Wire and Cable and was a devoted member of Hannah's Creek Cristian Church where he served faithfully as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and Discipler.

He loved to do his projects and loved tinkering. His passions were antiquing, spending time outside, and spending time with his beloved wife.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, who he faithfully held hands with for 31 years, Bonnie; his children, David Larsen (Lois), Erika Ray (Russel), and Amy Hornek (Michael); brothers, Bill (Norma), Edward (Linda), and Robert (Ruea); grandchildren, Madison, Lilla, Sydney, Anna, and Caroline; nieces, Anna and Jessica; and a nephew, Tyler.

At the request of the family, private funeral services will be conducted at a later date. Showalter Blackwell Long Fosdick Chapel, Liberty has been entrusted with arrangements. Thirty six years ago, his brother, Robert, gave Richard the gift of life through a kidney transplant. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving the gift of life by becoming a donor. For additional information or to send condolences please go to www.showalterblackwelllong.com






Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home
312 West Union Street
Liberty, IN 47353
7654585151
