1/1
Richard Craig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Craig

Richard Arden Craig, 69, of Randolph County, passed away on Monday, September 14, at home in Mobile, Alabama, with his wife and son at his side.

Richard was born in Winchester, Indiana on May 17, 1951, the son of Roy Arden and Naomi Jane Shook Craig, both of whom preceded him in death. He was a 1969 graduate of Randolph Southern High School. He was united in marriage to the former Sally Anne Mikesell on June 5, 1971. Their 49-year union was blessed with two sons.

Richard served in the US Air Force for eight years. He worked in the security business, including over 20 years with Mosler Safe Company. He was an active Dad, serving as a Little League baseball coach as well as a scout leader. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles when time and health permitted. He maintained his membership with the First Church of Christ in Lynn.

Richard will be missed by his loving wife, Sally; sons, Daniel Craig, of Alabama, and David Craig & his wife, Kimberly, of California; grandchildren, Matthew Craig and Chloe Craig; sister, Pat Woodson, of Alabama; niece, Christi Long & her husband, Mike; great-nieces, Sarah Long Wright & husband, Jason, Allie Long and Emilee Long.

Due to ongoing COVID concerns, Richard's life will be celebrated privately by his closest family. He will be laid to rest in Willow Grove Cemetery in Fountain City at a later date.

Charitable contributions in Richard's memory are encouraged for First Church of Christ, 206 West Church Street, Lynn, IN 47355.

The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home in Fountain City is assisting with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
(765) 847-2612
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved