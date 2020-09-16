Richard Craig
Richard Arden Craig, 69, of Randolph County, passed away on Monday, September 14, at home in Mobile, Alabama, with his wife and son at his side.
Richard was born in Winchester, Indiana on May 17, 1951, the son of Roy Arden and Naomi Jane Shook Craig, both of whom preceded him in death. He was a 1969 graduate of Randolph Southern High School. He was united in marriage to the former Sally Anne Mikesell on June 5, 1971. Their 49-year union was blessed with two sons.
Richard served in the US Air Force for eight years. He worked in the security business, including over 20 years with Mosler Safe Company. He was an active Dad, serving as a Little League baseball coach as well as a scout leader. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles when time and health permitted. He maintained his membership with the First Church of Christ in Lynn.
Richard will be missed by his loving wife, Sally; sons, Daniel Craig, of Alabama, and David Craig & his wife, Kimberly, of California; grandchildren, Matthew Craig and Chloe Craig; sister, Pat Woodson, of Alabama; niece, Christi Long & her husband, Mike; great-nieces, Sarah Long Wright & husband, Jason, Allie Long and Emilee Long.
Due to ongoing COVID concerns, Richard's life will be celebrated privately by his closest family. He will be laid to rest in Willow Grove Cemetery in Fountain City at a later date.
Charitable contributions in Richard's memory are encouraged for First Church of Christ, 206 West Church Street, Lynn, IN 47355.
The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home in Fountain City is assisting with arrangements.
