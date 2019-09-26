Services
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
(765) 847-2612
Richard Cyril "Cy" Vervaet


1963 - 2019
Richmond - Richard Cyril "Cy" Vervaet, 56, passed away on Tuesday, September 24.

Cy was born on March 7, 1963 in Landstuhl, Germany to Richard Gregg Vervaet, Sr. and Judith Ann Sheets Vervaet.

Cy was a painting contractor when his health permitted. He enjoyed painting, working in his flower gardens and singing karaoke.

Cy will be missed by his parents, sister, Gloria Mullins; brothers, Richard Gregg Vervaet, Jr., Jim Vervaet and Chad Vervaet; and several nieces & nephews.

Cy's family will honor his life at a later date.

The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is assisting with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 26, 2019
