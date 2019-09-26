|
Richard Cyril "Cy" Vervaet
Richmond - Richard Cyril "Cy" Vervaet, 56, passed away on Tuesday, September 24.
Cy was born on March 7, 1963 in Landstuhl, Germany to Richard Gregg Vervaet, Sr. and Judith Ann Sheets Vervaet.
Cy was a painting contractor when his health permitted. He enjoyed painting, working in his flower gardens and singing karaoke.
Cy will be missed by his parents, sister, Gloria Mullins; brothers, Richard Gregg Vervaet, Jr., Jim Vervaet and Chad Vervaet; and several nieces & nephews.
Cy's family will honor his life at a later date.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 26, 2019