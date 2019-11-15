|
Richard Donald "Don" Fultz
Centerville, Ind. - Richard Donald "Don" Fultz, age 86, of Centerville, Indiana, died Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born March 19, 1933, in Millstone, Kentucky, to Burl and Blanche Cloud Fultz Sr., Don lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of his life. He served in the United States Air Force. Don worked as a truck driver and was a union member of Teamsters Local 335. He attended Calvary Baptist Church and Hand-In-Hand Adult Day Care of Richmond. Don was a master carpenter, who built grandfather clocks, furniture, and a home for his family. He liked nature and enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, basket weaving, reading his Bible, and listening to southern gospel music and the Gaithers. Don was crazy about animals.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Nancy Lee Burdette Fultz; daughters, Pamela Fultz, Karen (Brian) Smith, and Lisa Fultz, all of Richmond; son, Donald Fultz of Richmond; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Maggard and Pat (Ted) Ratliff, both of Kentucky; brother, Mack (Owanna) Fultz of Kentucky; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Kenneth, Burl Jr., and Charles Fultz.
Visitation for Richard Donald "Don" Fultz will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Curt Nies officiating. Burial will be in Elkhorn Cemetery with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019