Richard E. Weber
Hagerstown - Richard E. Weber, 87, of Hagerstown, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 30, at his home. He was born March 26, 1932 to Joseph and Violet Yonley Weber, in Bellaire, OH. Upon graduation from Bellaire High School, Richard joined the United States Air Force, where he reconnected with the love of his life, Shirley Willison Weber, who was stationed at Warren Air Force Base, Cheyenne, WY. He was a retiree of Dana Corporation, Hagerstown. Richard enjoyed the simple things in life - good conversation, lawn work, his family, and especially the 63 years he spent with his wife. He is survived by daughters, Joyce Ann Walcott (Buddy Colvin), Lori Cross (Kyle), Tara Bavender (Fred), and his son, James Michael Weber, all of the Hagerstown area; four brothers, Joe Weber (Bessie), Hagerstown; Wayne Weber (Nancy), Bellaire, OH; Raymond Weber, Parmelee, SD; Roy Weber, Rayland, OH; sisters Gloria Robbins, Neffs, OH and Lila Miller, Orient, OH. Sisters-in-law Dorothy Dewar, New Port Richey, FL and Esther (Ronald) DelliBovi, Palmdale, CA; and, brother-in-law John Funkhouser, Hagerstown; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and, many special nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley, on November 8, 2017, and oldest son, Richard Weber; sisters-in-law Inez Hendershot and Rozann Funkhouser; and, brothers-in-law Dick Robbins, Larry Miller, Arthur Willison, Charles Hendershot and Jim Dewar. The family would like to thank his wonderful caregivers, Lisa Williams, Julie Blaase and Michelle Masters, for making it possible for Richard to remain at home. He had a special place in his heart for them. A graveside service will be held, at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 333, 615 West Main St., Hagerstown, IN 47346. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
