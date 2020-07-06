Richard Eldon Study, Jr., 67, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home outside New Castle after a long illness.
Richard was born June 22, 1953, in Richmond, IN, to Richard E. Study, Sr. and Bonnie Phillips Study. He was a 1971 Centerville High School graduate.
Richard had a love of quarter horses from a young age. He enjoyed attending a variety of horse shows watching his children show their horses.
Dick was a natural salesman. He began his sales career in the family business at Woodview Mobile Homes, Centerville, IN. Dick entered the real estate business in 1977 at Cummings Real Estate. He was co-owner of Century 21 and then owner of Otto Realty in Richmond, IN, before moving to Indianapolis & selling real estate there. After a 30+ year real estate career, Dick changed from selling homes and businesses to selling bicycles, opening a bicycle shop in Fishers, IN. He enjoyed selling bicycles and home decor items at Traders World, Monroe, OH.
In 2002 Dick moved his family to Florida where he opened a gift shop in Tarpon Springs. Dick designed hologram inserts for wind spinners and created original solar light jars, traveling throughout Florida selling them at art and craft shows. In recent years Dick and his brother Ron traveled to flea markets in Florida and Indiana bringing the joy of riding bicycles to all ages.
Survivors include his wife Jacquie Study, FL; daughters Kristi (Jerry) Nichols, Indianapolis, IN, Katie Study, Greenwood, IN; daughter-in-law Kristina Study, Fredericksburg, VA; step-daughters Linzie (Jon) Harrison, FL and Stephanie Ziemer, FL. Grandchildren Brady & Madison Nichols, Benjamin & Amelia Study. Step-grandchildren Conner & Sydney Harrison, Rylie, Kinsley & Jackson Ziemer. Brothers Ron (Elaine) Study, New Castle, IN, John Study; Sisters Vicki Welcome, Cambridge City, IN, Connie (Jay) Vallandingham, Springville, IN, Becky (Doug) Hicks, Greens Fork, IN; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his son Jason Study.
Richard loved eating at buffet style restaurants. Any family or friends who would like to join in a celebration of Richard's life are invited to join family at Willie and Red's (formerly Welliver's Smorgasbord), Hagerstown, IN on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Meal will be Dutch treat.
There will be no public services held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. You may express condolences or share a memory of Richard at www.hinsey-brown.com