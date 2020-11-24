To all the family, Tom and I send our condolences to each of you, so sad to hear of Jeff’s passing! He and my Dad Bob York were very close friends, he will be greatly missed by so many people! I would love catching up with him at a Restaurant. He was a good man with a big heart! He did a lot for Richmond, Jobs for sure to a lot of the work force. He gave his time and money to the community! I will miss him! I like to think he and my Dad are talking now!

Tonya Marcum

Friend