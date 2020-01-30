Services
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eldorado United Methodist Church
341 S Main St
Eldorado, OH
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Eldorado United Methodist Church
341 S Main St
Eldorado, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Eldorado United Methodist Church
341 S Main St
Eldorado, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard F. "Dick" Brown


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard F. "Dick" Brown Obituary
Richard F. "Dick" Brown

Eldorado - Richard F. "Dick" Brown, age 86, of Eldorado, OH passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Reid Hospital in Richmond, IN. He was born March 24, 1933 in Preble County to the late Richard D. and Helen Louise (Blackford) Brown. Dick was a U.S. Army Veteran; was a lifelong Preble County farmer; was a firefighter and former Fire Chief for the Eldorado Fire Department for over 30 years; was a longtime member and served as Treasurer of the Eldorado United Methodist Church; he served his community as a Director of the First State Bank in West Manchester for many years; and was an avid fisherman and enjoyed boating. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife Bonita Dee Brown; grandson James Alan Oakes; and great grandson Drew Aden Steinberger. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Twila L. Brown of Eldorado, OH; son Dean Richard Brown (Shawna Mader) of The Villages, FL; son Duane A. Brown (husband Kevin Martin) of Fennville, MI; daughter Deanna L. (David) Oakes of Richmond, IN; son Rick E. Lewis of New Paris, OH; son Ronald L. Lewis of Eaton, OH; daughter Robin (David) Oda of Arcanum, OH; grandchildren: Katie (Brandon) Williams, Danielle (Dustin) Steinberger, Tarah (Jim) Napier, Tosha (Kayne) Hobson, Michael Lewis, Donald Lewis, Karen (Mark) McCain, Carlee (Todd) Sowers, Ben (Kelcie) Oda, Colton (Alysha) Oda, Jenny Oda and Carsee Jane (Aaron) Blaske; 22 great grandchildren; brother Michael (Sally) Brown of Tucson, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Eldorado United Methodist Church, 341 S Main St, Eldorado, OH 45321. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am at the Eldorado United Methodist Church with Pastor Dave Richey officiating. Burial will follow at Monroe Cemetery in Eldorado. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eldorado United Methodist Church. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -