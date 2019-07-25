|
Richard G. "Rick" Davis Jr.
Richmond - Richard G. "Rick" Davis Jr., age 61, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Reid Health.
Born April 24, 1958, in Richmond, Indiana, to Richard G. "Dick" Davis Sr. and Mary Helen Lawhorn Davis, Rick lived in Wayne County most of his life. He was a 1977 graduate of Northeastern High School. Rick retired from Comcast after 15 years of service and previously worked for Sonitrol for 15 years. He enjoyed being a coach and treasurer for the Fountain City Recreational Association for 10 years. Rick was a wonderful big brother and uncle. He was very compassionate, empathetic, and caring of others and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his sister, Kimberly Jo (Jack) Eliason of Greens Fork, Indiana; brother, Bryan Keith Davis of Columbus, Ohio; nieces, including special niece, Elizabeth Margaret Eliason; nephews; aunts; uncles; life partner, Lori Myers and her daughters, Emily Myers Fackler and Denielle Myers, and grandchildren, Sebastian, Lillian, and Bella, all of Findlay, Ohio, who loved spending time with their "Papa Rick"; and many friends, including Dave Renyer.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage House of Richmond, including Merry Goodwin and Tanika Hughes, and Hand-In-Hand Adult Day Care of Richmond for the excellent care they gave to Rick.
There will be no public services for Richard G. "Rick" Davis Jr. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Hand-In-Hand Adult Day Care of Richmond, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 25, 2019