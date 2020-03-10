Services
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
(765) 847-2612
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
Rev. Richard G. Martin Ii


1948 - 2020
Rev. Richard G. Martin Ii Obituary
Rev. Richard G. Martin II, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning, March 9 at Arbor Trace in Richmond.

He was born on July 17, 1948 in South Bend, Indiana to Richard and Isabell Gause Martin.

Rev. Martin was a graduate of Christian leadership Seminary, where he earned his PhD in Ministry. He was minister of New Garden Friends Meeting for 12 years and retired as minister of Jonesboro Friends Church in Grant County, Indiana. He then served as a police officer for 12 years in Jonesboro with the rank of Captain. He also served as Chaplain of Jonesboro Fire Department.

Rev. Martin will be missed by his wife of 52 years, Christina Moss Martin; daughter & son-in-law, Janel & Harry Simmons; grandchildren, Chad & Cierra Simmons, Brandon "Vince" Reece, Nicholas & Morgan Simmons, Seth & Dallas Shepherd; Ashleigh Reece; great-grandchildren, Carson Simmons, Hunter Simmons, and Baby Shepherd, who is due in September; sister, Rita Moss Strawser & husband, Bob; brother, Steve Moss & wife, Carmen.

Rev. Martin was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sally Martin.

Rev. Martin's life will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 13 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City.

Family and friends may gather from 1-2 pm on Friday, March 13, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged for the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at .

Online condolences may be expressed at

www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
