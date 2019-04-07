Richard H. Love



Richmond, Ind. - Richard H. Love, age 82, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Reid Health surrounded by his family.



Born December 19, 1936, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Hayward and Frances Stevenson Love, Richard graduated in 1955 from Greens Fork High School. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force, including one year in Labrador. Richard retired as Director of Grocery Operations after 38 ½ years from Cox Supermarkets, where he mentored many young men in their first jobs. He was co-owner of Taste of Love Bakery for 10 years.



Richard coached Richmond Evening Optimist baseball. He was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he had been the Cubmaster of Pack 115. Richard was a member of First English Lutheran Church; Webb Lodge No. 24, F. & A.M, where he sang in the Glee Club; and Elks B.P.O.E. Lodge 649, where he was an avid golfer. He was honored with Elk of the Year and as a Kentucky Colonel. Richard enjoyed watching sports and playing golf.



Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Marilyn Bane Love; children, Tim (Ellen) Love in New Paris, Ohio, Rick (Sherry) Love and Tony (Jackie) Love, both of Richmond, and Melissa (Anthony) Schidecker of Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren, Tony (Becky) Blevins, Angie (Brad) Turner, Casey King, Tyler Love, Stephanie (Jason) Madden, Justin Granteed, and Jessica (Taylor) Monroe; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brothers, William Edward Love of Richmond, Tom McGrew of Florida, and Kenny and Steve McGrew, both of Kentucky; sisters, Rose Marie Sudhoff of Florida and Millie Bowerman of Utah; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, David and Bobby McGrew.



Memorial visitation for Richard H. Love will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at First English Lutheran Church, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond. Memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the church with Pastor John Walker and Pastor Chip Belanga officiating. Entombment will be in the First English Lutheran Columbarium at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



Memorial contributions may be made to: First English Lutheran Church, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or Reid Foundation for Hospice Care, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary