Richard L. "Rick" Everman
New Paris, Ohio - Richard L. "Rick" Everman, age 62 of New Paris, OH died Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Kettering, OH. Born on January 6, 1957 in Richmond, IN, he was the son of the late Richard L. & Helen (Nibarger) Everman. He was a manager for the Richmond Bargain Center and was a 1975 graduate of Richmond High School. He taught pre-licensing certification for 20 years and worked at Kemper Cabinets in Richmond for 20 years. He loved to fish, mushroom hunt and was an avid basketball fan.
Survived by his Wife of 43 years: Joanna C. (Arthur) Everman; Son & Daughter-in-law: Jeremy (Lori) Everman; Grandchildren: Coleton & Kynzie Everman; Sister: Debbie (Ralph) Rodandello; Step-Mother: Barbara Everman; Step Brothers: David (Debbie) Thompson, Jimmy (Vicky) Thompson and Rocky (Teri) Thompson. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 A.M on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 West Main Street, New Paris, OH with Pastor Kyle Herrmann officiating. Interment will be held in Spring Lawn Cemetery in New Paris. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 26, 2019