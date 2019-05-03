Richard L. Johnson



Richmond - Richard L. Johnson, age 84, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Golden Living Center-Golden Rule.



Born March 3, 1935, in Wayne County, Indiana, to Jesse and Hazel Frank Johnson, Richard was a life-long resident of this community. He retired from Haisley's Moving Company after 40 years of service. Richard was a loving husband and stepfather, who will be dearly missed.



Survivors include his stepchildren, Barbara Gray and Margaret L. Stevens, both of Richmond and Gary L. (Joan) Whitehead of Englewood, Tennessee; step-daughter-in-law, Linda Whitehead; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Reba Moore Johnson, who died in 1998; stepsons, James and Paul Whitehead; step-son-in-law, David Gray; parents; two sisters; and seven brothers.



The family would like to thank the staff of Golden Living Center-Golden Rule for the loving care they gave to Richard.



Visitation for Richard L. Johnson will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Jon Hudnall officiating. Private burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to: of Indiana, 115 West Washington Street, Suite 1180-S, Indianapolis, IN 46240-3805.



Published in The Palladium-Item on May 3, 2019