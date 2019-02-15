|
|
Richard L. Kinsinger
Greens Fork - Richard L. "Dick" Kinsinger, 89, of Greensfork, Indiana, died surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Dick was born September 30, 1929, in Wayne County, Indiana, to John J. and Olive (Bane) Kinsinger.
He was a 1947 graduate of Lincoln High School, Cambridge City, Indiana, and a 1951 graduate of Purdue University, receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture and Animal Husbandry. He was a founding member of Purdue's Farmhouse Fraternity and a member of the Purdue livestock judging team. He hosted the Purdue livestock judging team at the family farm many times after graduation.
Dick was married 56 years to Ruthanna Witter of Union County. They were life-long residents of Wayne County and farmed the family farms and raised purebred Angus cattle. They both loved the farm, raising and showing beef cattle, and traveling with friends to Angus shows and sales.
Dick's love of Angus cattle began as a 4-H project when he was 12 years old. He and his father purchased his first Angus heifer in 1941 and continued to raise, show and sell Angus cattle for most of his life. Dick served as President of the Indiana State Angus Association in 1956 and judged numerous gold medal shows and county 4-H shows during the 50's and 60's. The Indiana Angus Association honored him in 2005 for one of the Indiana Angus herds that have continuously owned registered Angus cattle for 60 plus years, and in 2011 for serving as a past president of the Indiana Angus Association.
Dick and his family were the recipients of the Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce Grow Local/Buy Local Committee's Agriculture Stewardship Award in 2011. Dick continued to be an integral part of the family farm even after retiring from farming.
He was an avid basketball, football and baseball fan. His schedule usually revolved around the sports schedule for the week, and especially all Purdue games. He loved college and pro football games and he rarely missed any March Madness games.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Ruthanna Kinsinger, in 2008. He will be greatly missed by his three children:
J. Byron Kinsinger (wife Linda) Cambridge City
Carol Kinsinger Fink (husband Mike) Cambridge City
Kevin W. Kinsinger (wife Tina) Cambridge City
Grandchildren and Step Grandchildren: Jon (Lindsay)Kinsinger; Cody Fink, Kelly (Tell) Sifford; Jennifer (Mark) Linderman; Dustin (Tiffani) Thornburg; Leslie (Travis) Steele; Jason (Pam) Hall; Danny Hall; and great grandchildren.
Friends may gather at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 11:00 am until start of services at 1:30 pm. Scott Moistner will be officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Online condolences may be made at www.waskoms.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 15, 2019