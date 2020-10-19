Richard M. Clay
Warsaw, IN - Richard M. Clay, age 90, of Warsaw, Indiana passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:20 PM in Goshen Hospital. He was born on July 28, 1930 in Richmond, Indiana to Lawrence and Marie (Sparks) Clay.
He was raised in Richmond, Indiana then moved to Greenville, Ohio before moving to the Warsaw area in 1954. His first marriage was to K. Kay Shepherd in 1950, whom preceded Richard in 1967. He was then united in marriage to Anna Henwood-Hill on August 20, 1969 at First Brethren Church, Pierceton, Indiana. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army. After he was discharged, he worked for United Telephone of Indiana (Sprint) for 35 years until retirement. He was a member of the North Infantry (IVY) Division Association, a life member of the American Legion Post #49, member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars, as well as a being a cardholding member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Boating skills and Seamanship course. Richard enjoyed gardening and being outdoors.
He is survived by his wife; Anna Clay of Warsaw, children; Jeff (Diane) Clay of Warsaw, Steve Hill of Leesburg, Brenda Barefoot of Olathe, KS, Penny Grove of Leesburg, James (Nancy) Clay of Warsaw, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a brother; Bob Clay of Louisville, KY, sister-in-law; Noreta Mort of New Harmon, IN, numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws; son-in-laws; Rick Groves and Clark Barefoot, sister and brother-in-laws; Shirley and Bob Kruckeberg, a brother; Donald Clay and a brother-in-law; Buck Henwood also precedes.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Leesburg Cemetery. McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw is entrusted with all arrangements. American Legion Post #49 Honor Guard Chaplin Jim Patterson will be officiating, with military honors rendered by American Legion Post #49 Honor Guard, Warsaw.
Memorial contributions may be made to:
American Legion Post #49
301 N. Buffalo St.
Warsaw, Indiana 46580
*Due to current COVID-19 recommendations, masks are required. The public is kindly requested to provide their own. Social distancing is strongly encouraged.
