Richard P. "Dick" Mendenhall
Richard P. "Dick" Mendenhall

Richmond - Richard P. "Dick" Mendenhall, age 71, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Born December 8, 1948, in Richmond, Indiana, to Paul H. and Julia M. Trimble Mendenhall, Dick was a life-long resident of this community. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1966. Dick was part owner of Stevens Wire Products, Inc., where he served as vice president.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Sherry Stevens Mendenhall; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Liz Mendenhall and grandson, Brody, all of Noblesville, Indiana, and son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Lisa Mendenhall and granddaughter, Brea, all of Indianapolis; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Larry Moore of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, John and Becky Mendenhall of Richmond; nieces; nephew; cousins; and many friends, including his cat, Lucy, and grand puppies.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dick had the biggest heart and lived life large with lots of love, laughter, family, and friends.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the family has chosen to have a Celebration of Life for Dick at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Richmond Art Museum, P.O. Box 816, Richmond, IN 47375.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
