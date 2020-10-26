Richard Ray "Rick" Crigler
Richmond - Richard Ray "Rick" Crigler, age 69, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Rosebud Village.
Born August 29, 1951, in Richmond, Indiana, to Richard L. and P. Lucille "Lou" Hartman Crigler, Rick lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of his life. He was a 1969 graduate of Northeastern High School. Rick served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Colorado and Germany. He lived in Virginia for five years, where he worked at a dog racing track and was a foreman on a cattle farm. After moving back to Richmond, Rick worked at Hill Floral Products, Herst Richmond Heating, Natco, Astral Industries, Inc., and Crigler Heating and A/C. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing the drums.
Survivors include his children, Lori Crigler Thompson, Richard A. (Mary) Crigler, and Tiffany (Charles) McCuin, all of Richmond; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia (Vern) Stanley and Nancy Massey, both of Virginia; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, J'son Dupree; parents; brother, Tommy Leo Crigler; aunts; and uncles, including Bill Hartman.
Visitation for Richard Ray "Rick" Crigler will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor John H. Hollis and Minister Michael Ballard officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.
