Richard Sharpe "Dick" Ryder



Lincoln, Neb. - Richard Sharpe "Dick" Ryder, age 95, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Clark Jeary Assisted Living in Lincoln, Nebraska.



Dick was born on December 24, 1923, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Rex Joseph and Katherine Sharpe Ryder. He was a 1942 graduate of Parkersburg High School in West Virginia and earned a mechanical engineering degree from Purdue University in 1948. Dick served in the United States Navy. He moved to Richmond in 1948 and lived here until moving to Nebraska in 2011. Dick retired as an engineer from Dana Corporation, Perfect Circle Division and formerly worked at Belden. He was a member of First English Lutheran Church, Golden K Kiwanis Club, and a longtime member of Elks Lodge #649. He formerly served as Scoutmaster of Troop #20 at West Richmond Friends Meeting.



Survivors include his sons, Richard Scott (Denise) Ryder of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Timothy Rex (Vickie) Ryder of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Joshua (Holly) Ryder, Adam (Megan) Ryder, Timothy Ryder, Cory (Allissa) Ryder, Seth (Nicole) Ryder, and Rachel (Tyler) Lemkau and step-granddaughter, Kirby Jarzeboski; six great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Pollyanna Haun Ryder, who died June 30, 2009; parents; and brother.



Memorial gathering for Richard Sharpe "Dick" Ryder will be from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at First English Lutheran Church, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond. Private entombment will be in the First English Lutheran Church Columbarium with Pastor John Walker officiating, and military honors will be provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: First English Lutheran Church, in honor of Dick Ryder, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.



Published in The Palladium-Item on June 2, 2019