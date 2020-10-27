Richard Vance
Bloomington - Richard Duane Vance, known as Rick to his friends and family, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020. Rick was born on December 1st, 1958, to proud parents, Jerry Duane Vance and Marilyn Ann (Foltz) Vance.
As the son of an Air Force pilot, Rick lived with his family in multiple places in the United States and abroad, finally settling in Richmond, Indiana after the family lost Jerry in Vietnam. Rick's mother later married William Grotendick, a loving step-father.
While in Richmond, Rick graduated from Richmond High School in the top ten of the graduating class of 1977. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Geology at Wittenberg University in 1981 and his Masters of Science in Geology degree from Northern Arizona University in 1983.
Upon graduation, Rick worked for Exxon Oil as a very successful oil prospector until the oil industry found itself in crisis. He went on to earn a law degree, passing the bar and receiving his license to practice law in Idaho on April 19, 1990. Rick practiced law in Pocatello, Idaho, helping people who were going through some of the most difficult times in their lives. He was loving and kind, and had the most amazingly generous heart.
Rick loved being with friends, family, and his dogs, and spending time in the outdoors hiking, camping, hunting, and fishing. He was an avid runner, bike rider, and hiker. Rick had a lifelong love of oil exploration, enjoying the journey of discussing, mapping and discovering oil.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Duane Vance and his mother, Marilyn (Vance) Grotendick. He is survived by his three sisters, Linda (Terry) Brammer, Leanne (Roger) Whirley, and Susan (Mike) Schmutte, and by his step father Bill Grotendick, as well as aunts, uncles, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Rick will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will take place at a time and place to be announced. In the meantime the family asked that instead of cards and flowers, donations can be made in Rick's name to the Shalom Community Center, 620 S Walnut Street, Bloomington IN. 47401. This was a ministry that was close to Rick's heart.
