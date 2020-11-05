1/1
Richard W. Worth
1936 - 2020
Richard W Worth

Lynn - Richard W. Worth, 83, passed away November 3, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Gulfport, Mississippi, after a long illness.

Richard was born in Lynn, Indiana on November 17, 1936, to Roland and Sara Margaret Worth.

He is preceded in death by his second wife, Josephine, and his first wife, Sandra. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Sara Margaret, his grandson, Richard Clifton Brock, his brothers, Neil, Barry, Bill, Danny, and his sister Elaine.

Richard is survived by his five children, Michael Worth (Teresa), Laura-Anne Queen (Daniel), Katherine McGill, Susan Worth, and Jennifer Worth (Tom Mayer). He is also survived by his grandchildren Michael McGill, Katie McGill, Sally McGill (Andrew Asche), Tracey Vange (Luke), Ryan McGill, and Bobbi-Sue Worth and 3 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his siblings, Denny Worth (Julia), Susan Gragorace, and James Worth (Jane), and many nieces and nephews.

Richard joined the U.S. Navy when he was 17-years-old had had a twenty-year career. He started off his career in Camp David on the White House Staff, moved to the Pentagon, and then was stationed around the world working as a Seabee. He served two tours in the Vietnam War. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer.

Funeral services will be in Quaker Cemetery, Lynn, Indiana at 230 pm, graveside.

You are encouraged to share a memory of Richard and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN has been entrusted with local arrangments.




Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
2048 N. 1000 W.
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
