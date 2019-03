Dr. Richard Walter Siebert



Richmond, Ind. - Dr. Richard Walter Siebert, age 87, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at Friends Fellowship Community.



Dick was born on October 18, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of Walter and Lillian Siebert. He graduated from West Tech High School in Cleveland before attending The Ohio State University. Dick graduated from The Ohio State School of Veterinary Medicine in 1957. He met his wife, Mary Kline, at Ohio State on a blind date. They married March 25, 1956, moved to Richmond, and raised 4 children.



Dick's career in veterinary medicine brought him into close contact with his many clients. He helped ease the pain for many families as their beloved family pets needed medical attention or end of life decisions. Dick was always comforting and understanding. He owned the Animal Hospital of Richmond for 42 years.



He was also active serving the Richmond and Wayne County community. Dick recently retired from the Wayne County Board of Health after serving over 50 years. He was also proud to serve on the boards of West End Bank, Richmond Community Schools, Forest Hills Country Club, and Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, where he received the Art Vivian Community Award in 2009. Dick was also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Richmond and the First English Lutheran Church.



Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Mary; daughters, Julie (Sam) Cain of Louisville, KY, Molly (Glen) Templin of Castle Pines, CO, and Millie (Phil) Dickman of Richmond; and son, Jud Siebert of Granite Springs, NY.



Those that called him "Pops," are his loving grandchildren: Alex (Holly) Cain; Madeline and Max Cain; Lydia (MJ) McPeek; Forrest, Bergen, and Hadley Templin; Henry (fiancé Allyson Scruggs), Lillian, and George Dickman; and Richard and William Siebert.



Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Zoe and Ava Cain and brothers, Donald (Jean) and Alan (Anne) Siebert. In addition, he leaves Mary's brother, Lawrence (Maripat) Kline, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends, including his veterinary families.



Dick was an avid reader, constantly learning and always willing to share his thoughts and insight. He loved his family vacations to Sanibel Island, traveling, and being with family and friends.



Visitation for Dr. Richard W. Siebert will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at First English Lutheran Church, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at First English Lutheran Church with Pastor John Walker and Pastor Chip Belanga officiating. Burial will be in Lutherania Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Animal Care Alliance Company, 1353 Abington Pike, Richmond, IN 47374 or First English Lutheran Church, 2727 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 3, 2019