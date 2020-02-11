|
|
Rick Davis
Liberty - Richard Rendell Davis, 64, a lifelong resident of Union County, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born on February 26, 1955 to Virgil and Rosalind (Longenecker) Davis and was a Union County High School graduate with the class of 1974.
For most of his life he was a farmer, a really good one. After being a truck driver for many years he was blessed to farm again with his second family, the Knollmans, whom he loved as much as his own.
Hunting and fishing with his sons and friends, being with his grandchildren, spending time with family, playing a 20 year old game with his special online brothers, spending time with his dog and side kick Jake, scaring people, and finding out what irritated you so that he could do it to no end gave him the most joy.
His wife of 36 years, Sherry Lynn Davis; two sons: Scott (Misty Mayes) Davis and Kevin Davis; a brother Ronald (Tammi) Davis; three grandchildren: Madison Mayes Davis, Virgil Rendell Davis, and Ryland Lee Davis; two nieces: Jennifer (Deacon) Cashdollar and Erika (Carl) Moffett; three nephews: Sean, Chris, and A.J. Petty; his best friend since childhood Jim Barnhizer; the Knollman family, and so many other family members and friends are going to miss him greatly for a very long time.
Services for Richard will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Edwards Memorial United Methodist Church in Liberty, Indiana.
Helping other people is what Rick liked to do most. Therefore, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Rick to the Union County at 43 W Union St., Liberty, IN, 47353 to help others in Liberty who may be suffering from cancer. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020